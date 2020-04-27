Bake for the Hospice – April 27th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Kerry Hospice has to raise half a million euro every year just for the running costs of the unit. Many of their main fundraising initiatives, like the Good Friday walk, were called off due to the pandemic. They’re now trying a new fundraising initiative. PRO Andrea O’Donoghue joins Deirdre to discuss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR