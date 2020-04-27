Bake for the Hospice – April 27th, 2020

Kerry Hospice has to raise half a million euro every year just for the running costs of the unit. Many of their main fundraising initiatives, like the Good Friday walk, were called off due to the pandemic. They’re now trying a new fundraising initiative. PRO Andrea O’Donoghue joins Deirdre to discuss.
Kerry economy set to lose €10 million due to cancellation of Rose of Tralee...
The local economy is set to lose out on 10 million euro due to the cancellation of the Rose of Tralee.The festival will not...
Quarterly public order offences decrease in Kerry for first time in two years
There was a decrease in the number of public order offences reported in Kerry during the last three months of 2019.Data released by the...
Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year
The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.That’s according to Executive Chair,...
Free Tech Help Service for Ireland’s Seniors – April 27th, 2020
Fintan Mulligan founder of 121 Digital & John Harrington, creater of Covid19_Tech, join Deirdre to chat about a new free tech help service for...
Dating in the 21st Century – April 27th, 2020
Zoe O'Connor from Ballyfinnane, a 21 years old student, has written her debut novel while in lockdown - it's about modern-day dating habits.