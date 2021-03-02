Awakenings: The Effect of Music on Dementia Sufferers – March 2nd, 2021

Musician Thady O’Connor, who’s also a deacon in Castleisland Parish, was listening to Jerry’s interview on Monday with music therapist Lisa Kelly who’s a research assistant with Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software. Lero has funded a documentary ‘Music, Technology & Dementia’, which is available here https://youtu.be/SDb0TLToTyU. Before lockdown, Thady regularly performed for residents in nursing homes. He describes what he happened when he sang the Rodgers and Hammerstein song ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ in St Columbanus in Killarney.