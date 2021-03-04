Availability of Fireworks – March 4th, 2021

Fireworks were fired at gardaí during the riot in Dublin last Saturday. They were also used during the illegal street party in Limerick on Tuesday. Restrictions on their usage is strict under law, a licence is required, so why does it seem so easy to get them? Jerry speaks to Sinn Féin spokesperson on transport, Darren O’Rourke, Meath East TD, who put down a question in the Dáil about fireworks in recent times.