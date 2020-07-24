Dónal Ó Liatháin of Údarás na Gaeltachta and Chairperson of Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh
Tralee Chamber Chief Executive believes July stimulus buys businesses time
The Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance believes the July stimulus plan buys businesses time.Ken Tobin says the measures announced must be implemented quickly,...
Tralee estate agent says Help to Buy increase won’t benefit many Kerry first-time buyers
A Tralee estate agent says the increase in the Help to Buy scheme won’t do much to help first-time buyers in Kerry.Ger Carmody was...
Kerry Parents urged to keep vaccine appointments for children
The HSE is concerned about the number of first year students in Kerry that missed appointments for vaccinations.School vaccination programmes had to be paused...
Hanging on the Phone: Another Unhappy Telecoms Customer – July 22nd, 2020
Aongus who runs a fitness studio in Killarney got in touch with the show after hearing Theresa’s story on Kerry Today yesterday.
Catch up vaccines for children – July 24th, 2020
Dr Angela O’Leary, Principal Medical Officer with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare
Attracting residents rather than staycationers to the South Kerry Gaeltacht – July 24th, 2020
Dónal Ó Liatháin of Údarás na Gaeltachta and Chairperson of Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh