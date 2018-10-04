Atheist Ireland Calls for a Yes Vote in the Blasphemy Referendum – October 4th, 2018

John Hamill of Atheist Ireland outlined why his organisation is calling for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum which takes place on October 26th. Voters are being asked to vote on the proposal to remove blasphemy as a crime from the Constitution.

