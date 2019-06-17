Our Aspirations for Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne – June 17th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of Tralee Municipal District; Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson is Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD while Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is the new Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR