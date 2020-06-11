Ask the Podiatrist with Annemarie Horgan from Tralee Podiatry Clinic
Over 1,000 Kerry families seek support from resource centres
Over 1,000 families have been supported by Kerry’s network of family resource centres in recent months.The centres have had to adapt how they work...
83% drop in new cars in Kerry
New car sales in Kerry are down 83% from May last year according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).Retailer’s...
Patrick Connor-Scarteen expected to become next KCC Cathaoirleach
It’s expected the next Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be Patrick Connor-Scarteen.The Fine Gael councillor from Kenmare will face a vote at the...
Ask the Podiatrist – June 11th, 2020
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane – June 11th, 2020
Danny Leane joins us once again for the monthly Fashion Fix slot. On this week we discuss: What the first week back trading has...
Hairdressers and barbers allowed open early – June 11th, 2020
The Irish Times claims that hairdressers and barbers will allowed open a month earlier than expected - but are they ready? Joe O'Brien who...