47 COVID-19 related deaths; 901 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry
47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.44 deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February,...
Legal team for terminally ill Kerry woman make fresh plea for mediation
The legal team of a Kerry woman with terminal cervical cancer is making a fresh plea for mediation talks with the HSE.The case taken...
Kerry animal rescue centre warns of dogs being stolen and poisoned
A Kerry animal rescue centre has warned that dogs are increasingly at risk of being stolen or poisoned.Maurice Enright, founder of Sera Husky and...
Overcoming a Food Addiction – February 18th, 2021
Caroline, a Kerry resident is overcoming a food addiction and compulsive spending addiction, and is offering help to anyone going through the same thing