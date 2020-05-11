15 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Ireland
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 15 people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland.There have now been a total 1,467...
Man injured in Killorglin stabbing
Gardaí are investigating a stabbing in Killorglin.Officers were called to a house in the town around 4 o’clock this morning where a man in...
Kerry gardaí warn they’ll prosecute people who ignore the 5km rule
Kerry gardaí are warning people they’ll prosecute those who ignore the 5km radius rule or who gather in groups.That’s according to Garda Dan Dillon...
Saturday Supplement – May 9th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking to Nine-year-old Molly Kate Geary who is calling on Kerry people to...