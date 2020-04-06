Hazel Joy speaks to Deirdre about Arm Chair Travel – A Guide to Discovering the World from Home
16 more deaths from COVID-19
16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.It brings the total death toll in the country to...
Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery thefts in separate homes in Killarney area
Gardai are seeking the public's help, after two sizeable jewellery thefts from homes in the greater Killarney area.Valuable jewellery was stolen from two unoccupied...
Guidance for separated parents regarding access to children during COVID-19 restrictions
The Law Society has published guidance regarding separated parents' access to their children during COVID-19 restrictions.The society and the Family Lawyers' Association says the...
Armchair Travel – April 6th, 2020
Saturday Supplement – April 4th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we’ll be talking about a new book called My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections...
Don’t Let College Students’ Grades Suffer Because of Lockdown – April 6th, 2020
Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is calling for universities to adopt a ‘no detriment policy’ amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Jerry also speaks to...