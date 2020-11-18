Anti-bullying week – November 17th, 2020

This week is Anti-bullying week: Chris Sherlock from Galway was physically bullied in first year in secondary school, to such an extent that he left school completely and even contemplated suicide. Now he’s in a much better place and works with radio station Flirt FM as a presenter. He is one of the contributors to the book ‘Mental Health for Millennials’
Tralee teenager charged with harassing Ian Wright intends to plead guilty
Tralee District Court has heard that the Tralee teenager charged with harassing former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright intends to plead guilty.18-year-old Patrick...
Call for quicker response times for HIQA in wake of Kerry report
A Kerry TD is calling for changes to allow the health watchdog react more quickly when issues arise in care settings.The comments follow a...
Eight cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St Mary of the Angels
Eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort.A spokesperson for St John of God Kerry Services confirmed...
The Derring-Do of Two Dingle Brothers – November 17th, 2020
Jerry has uncovered more extraordinary lives of Kerrymen and women who took part in the War of Independence and Civil War revealed in the...
Error in Drug Driving Legislation – November 17th, 2020
Barrister David Staunton discovered the typographical error in what is intended to be a reference to section 11(6) of the Road Traffic Act 2016.