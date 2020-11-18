Anti-bullying week – November 17th, 2020

This week is Anti-bullying week: Chris Sherlock from Galway was physically bullied in first year in secondary school, to such an extent that he left school completely and even contemplated suicide. Now he’s in a much better place and works with radio station Flirt FM as a presenter. He is one of the contributors to the book ‘Mental Health for Millennials’

