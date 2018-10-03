Anthony Maher Retires from Inter-County Football – October 3rd, 2018

The midfielder from Duagh announced today that he’s retired from inter-county football. The winner of two All-Ireland senior football medals made his breakthrough into the Kerry senior panel in 2008. Chairman of Duagh GAA club Donal Scanlon, offered this tribute.

