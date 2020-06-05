Anonymous Claims put Walkway under Threat – June 5th, 2020

Jerry hears from Fianna Fail councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald who says the future of the Glanageenty walk in Ballymac is in doubt. World champion mountain runner John Lenihan who’s been a key figure in establishing the walk and making it a success has been subjected to baseless allegations that he ill-treated his ponies and other animals.

