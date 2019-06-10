Amy’s parents to do Ring of Kerry Cycle for Recovery Haven – June 7th, 2019

Community effort praised in litter survey
Community effort has been cited by judges as the reason for Killarney and Tralee's success in the most recent IBAL (Irish Business Aginst Litter)...
Rockall of importance to Kerry fishermen
Vessels from Kerry fish in Rockall despite its distance from the county.The contested island lies around 230 nautical miles northwest of Donegal and 240...
Homeless spending in Cork and Kerry up 55%
Spending on homeless services in Kerry and Cork last year rose by 55%.A report published by the Department of Housing showed that total spending...
Pat McKenna
melanie -
Pat McKenna in conversation with Billy Donegan about his new album and also about his upcoming trip to Ballybunion to perform at the Timelsss...
In Business – June 6th, 2019
Admin -
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Castlemaine woman Clodagh Shannon about her food and fitness trackers, Nonna Diary; Rory McCarthy of Camo’s Artisan Foods...