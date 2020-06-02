Is America on the Brink of Dictatorship? – June 2nd, 2020

Admin
Yesterday Donald Trump said he would send in the military to end growing civil unrest in the United States following the killing of George Floyd, an African-American, in police custody. Law enforcement teargassed peaceful protestors outside the White House so that Trump could walk to a church and stage a photo opportunity. Travis Gleason is an American who lives in Dingle.

