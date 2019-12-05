Jerry brings you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the base of Ireland’s first charity air ambulance, the Irish Community Rapid Response service. Jerry visited the base in Rathcoole, Millstreet.
Calls for air quality monitoring station for Tralee
An Environmental Protection Agency air quality monitoring station needs to be introduced in Tralee.That's according to Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, John Sodeau (PRON: Su-doe)...
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council slams Irish Rail approach to free travel pass
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says free travel is being eroded and limited by Irish Rail.Cllr Niall Kelleher says he is aware of...
Ireland South MEP hits out at Shannon LNG proposal
An Ireland South MEP has written an open letter to the Government about Shannon LNG.The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford...
Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has been criticised for claiming Dáil attendance expenses while working in Brussels. Former Fine Gael Kerry County Councillor Pat...
