Almost 5 Months Waiting for Driving Test – November 5th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Keelan McCarthy who lives in Killarney and studies at IT Tralee joins Jerry to discuss the fact that he’s been waiting almost five months for a driving test. He says because there are reduced numbers allowed on public transport due to the pandemic, there’s no guarantee he can get a place on the bus travelling to the college.

