Labour councillor Terry O’Brien who works for the Irish Wheelchair Association says it’s been his busiest summer ever, dealing with complaints over alleged abuse of disabled parking bays.
Killarney court has heard a claim that a farmer amputated an animal's foot.John Casey, otherwise known as Christy Casey, of Crosstown, Killarney and his...
There was a dramatic drop in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last month. It fell from 504 during July to 95 in...
Expressions of interest are to be sought for a new 2,000-seater conference and event centre for Tralee.Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane says a number...
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, looks at the stories that made the headlines in...
Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend – the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million. The calves...
