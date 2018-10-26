Agritime – October 25th 2018

Aisling O’Brien asks will there ever be a female President of the IFA, she hears about efforts to set up a Knowledge Transfer Group for those in forestry, a meeting focused on TB, prices from marts and factories and closing up paddocks for the winter is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot.

