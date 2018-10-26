Aisling O’Brien asks will there ever be a female President of the IFA, she hears about efforts to set up a Knowledge Transfer Group for those in forestry, a meeting focused on TB, prices from marts and factories and closing up paddocks for the winter is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot.
Voter turnout in Kerry down so far
Voter turnout in Kerry up to lunchtime was down compared to previous elections and referendums.In Tralee turnout is reported to be 11%, Killarney is...
Descendants of first MP to speak Irish in Westminster express pride in ancestor
The descendants of a West Kerry MP are very proud of his achievements of being the first person to speak Irish in Westminster.Thomas O'Donnell...
Kerry Councillor says process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too...
The process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long.That's the view of Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher.He was commenting after...
Agritime – October 25th 2018
Junior Griffin – October 24th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week is Listowel native Junior Griffin who recently retired as chairman of Kerry Badminton Association after 43 years
That’s Jazz – October 24th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes the singing of Chet Baker and Paula Santoro, Glenn Miller's AEF band and Earl Hines's Grand Terrace band, also...