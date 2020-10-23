North Kerry second-worst COVID affected area in Munster
North Kerry has the second-highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Munster and is among the ten worst-affected areas nationwide, when population is taken into account.This...
Tralee Chamber Alliance calls on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions
Tralee Chamber Alliance is calling on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions.Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber, Ken Tobin says local retailers have...
Kerry health care worker says those breaching restrictions should see impact of COVID-19 in...
A health care worker, who is based in Kerry, would like those protesting or partying to walk through an intensive care unit to see the impact...
2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Double Dolphin Delight – October 23rd, 2020
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics