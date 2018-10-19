Agritime – October 18th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien meets a Castleisland man who is using his scientific expertise in New Zealand, a Gneeveguilla family’s gift which, made a big difference in Africa, an Irish company bringing international tours to visit farms here and the weekly farm advice slot with Teagasc.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR