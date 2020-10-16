1,000 further cases of COVID nationwide, nine more in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related...
Over €20 million paid to Kerry businesses in restart grants
Over €20 million has been allocated to businesses in Kerry under a Government grant scheme in response to COVID.The Restart Grant and Restart Grant...
Concerns for Dingle businesses as many are dependent on Fungie
There are concerns for Dingle businesses, as many are dependent on Fungie, the world-famous dolphin.Fifty people are directly employed due to the dolphin’s popularity;...
Understanding Dementia: The Supports Available – October 16th, 2020
Amy Murphy is a dementia advisor. She says there are supports available for those who are living with dementia or Alzheimer's disease and there...
Wash Your Hands But Should You Also Wear Gloves? October 16th, 2020
Dr Judi Lynch from the Department of Microbiology, Tallaght University Hospital addresses the issue as to one should wear gloves to minimise the spread...