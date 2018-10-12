Aisling O’Brien is joined by an expert to discuss Budget 2019 and what it means for your farm. She also speaks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. The weekly farm advice slot focuses on keeping grass in cow’s diets as weather disimproves and a preview of the upcoming National Dairy Show
Over two thousand still without power in Kerry following Storm Callum
There are over 2,200 homes and businesses without power in the county following Storm Callum.A number of roads which were partially blocked this morning...
Four trustees appointed to the Animal Heaven Animal Rescue board at request of Charities...
Four trustees have been appointed to the board of a Kerry charity at the request of the Charities Regulator.David Hall, Paul Nolan, John Hogan...
Healy-Raes will deal with any government request for support on case-by-case basis
The Healy-Raes will deal with any government request for support on a case-by-case basis.Following Deputy Denis Naughten's resignation as Communications Minister, the government...
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Francis Moriarty of PSC Taxation Services following the PSC / Local Enterprise Office Budget Breakfast Briefing’ she also...
Agritime – October 11th, 2018
That’s Jazz – October 10th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes the voices of Mark Murphy and Tina May, anniversaries for Bob Haggart and Jimmie Blanton, new music...