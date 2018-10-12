Agritime – October 11th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien is joined by an expert to discuss Budget 2019 and what it means for your farm. She also speaks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. The weekly farm advice slot focuses on keeping grass in cow’s diets as weather disimproves and a preview of the upcoming National Dairy Show

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR