Agritime – – November 26th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Agritime Aisling O’Brien speaks with the Head of Kerry Agribusiness about their latest partnership with Teagasc focused on sustainability, which will include a carbon credit scheme for milk suppliers. She discusses biosecurity with a Kerry pig farmer. The farm finance slot focuses on mortgages. There’s also prices from factories and marts and advice around fertiliser and slurry for higher stocked farmers.

