On this week’s Agritime Aisling O’Brien speaks with the Head of Kerry Agribusiness about their latest partnership with Teagasc focused on sustainability, which will include a carbon credit scheme for milk suppliers. She discusses biosecurity with a Kerry pig farmer. The farm finance slot focuses on mortgages. There’s also prices from factories and marts and advice around fertiliser and slurry for higher stocked farmers.
COVID-19 resulted in Kerry toddler waiting months to have hearing aids adjusted
Restrictions caused by COVID-19 resulted in a Kerry toddler having to wait months to have her hearing aids adjusted.Maeve Harold from Beaufort will turn...
Dealz to open in Castleisland
A discount retailer is set to open another outlet in Kerry.Dealz is to open a shop in Castleisland.The unit on the Killarney Road, owned...
Tracing for every racing greyhound by year’s end
The head of Greyhound Racing Ireland says a traceability system will be in place by the end of the year for all racing dogs.This...
Agritime – – November 26th, 2020
Citizens Information – November 26th, 2020
Citizens Information with Kirstie Novak
Shop Local this Christmas – November 25th, 2020
A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas. www.shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open...