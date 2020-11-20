HSE working with residents and families of Listowel nursing home it’s taken control of
The HSE is reassuring families of residents in Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel that their needs are being met.It’s developing a communications plan for families...
Kerry woman supports NPHET subcommittee on funerals
A south Kerry woman whose father passed away during the first lockdown supports calls for a new subcommittee of NPHET to examine funeral restrictions.Patrick...
Chorca Dhuibhne’s COVID incidence rate the lowest nationally
Chorca Dhuibhne’s prevalence of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the country.This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which...
In Business – November 19th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to economist Jim Power about proposed changes to tourists’ VAT refunds which he feels could decimate Kerry retail and...
HSE Takes Over Running of Kerry Nursing Home – November 20th, 2020
Yesterday, a judge in Listowel District Court gave the HSE authority to take over control of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Limerick. Earlier this...