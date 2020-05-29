Agritime – May 28th, 2020





On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien hears about the rollout of remote farm audits by Bord Bia. A Kerry MEP shares his thoughts on the EU’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies and among the topics in the farm advice slot is dealing with different grassland conditions. There’s also cattle and sheep prices and Aisling hears how new technologies are helping reduce silage waste.

