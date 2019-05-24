Aisling O’Brien meets the new President of Macra, she hears about a forestry initiative to help the bees, discusses pressure on sheep prices and breeding, spraying and paddock management are among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot.
Average voter turnout in Kerry at 28%
Voter turnout in Kerry is between 28 and 29% on average at this stage ahead of the traditional teatime rush.Kerry's 140 polling stations opened...
€350,000 to upgrade two Kerry wastewater treatment plants
€350,000 is being allocated to two Kerry wastewater treatment plants.Irish Water is upgrading the facilities in Ballyduff and Knightstown, as part of a large-scale...
Kerry business wins gold at Family Business Awards
A Kerry business has won two national awards at the Energia Family Business Awards 2019.Energywise Ireland won gold in the Tech Family Business of...
In Business – May 23rd, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Thomas and Eileen Ashe of Annascaul Black Pudding Co about representing Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards next...
Agritime – May 23rd, 2019
Aisling O'Brien meets the new President of Macra, she hears about a forestry initiative to help the bees, discusses pressure on sheep prices and...
Second Tralee Local Election Debate – May 23rd, 2019
The first debate involving 8 of the candidates was held on Tuesday. The remaining nine took part in this second debate for the Tralee...