Agritime – March 4th, 2021

By
Admin
-

On Agritime this week, Aisling O’Brien hosts a debate with the two candidates hoping to become the next Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association Chair. She meets Kilcummin woman, Mary Fleming (pictured below) who has broken the glass ceiling in Kerry IFA. There is also advice around spring grazing and bull selection from Teagasc Kerry.

