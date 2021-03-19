Agritime – March 18th, 2021

Aisling O’Brien chats to the new Chair and Vice Chair of Kerry IFA. She hears how milk recording will be a requirement for Kerry suppliers. Contract rearing, BEEP S, grassland management and more feature in the farm advice slot with Teagasc. Aisling also speaks with Erin Stack, the fiance of the late John McGrath, who is organising a special calf sale in his memory and to raise funds for a great cause.