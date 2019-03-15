Agritime – March 14th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien discusses the latest Brexit developments with IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods. She meets a Kerry pig farmer and examines the future for the industry. The farm advice slot has tips for balancing grazing demands with the wet weather and Kingdom County Fair aims to be bigger and better this year.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR