Agritime – March 11th, 2021

By
Admin
-

On Agritime this week, Aisling will be discussing organic farming, forestry and pressure on beef prices with Junior Minister, Pippa Hackett. She hears how Tegral has rebranded to Euronit. There’s also prices from factories and marts, an update on the MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership Project and in the farm advice slot some important deadlines for farmers.

