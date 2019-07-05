Agritime – June 4th, 2019

Kerry farmers urged to attend Mercosur protest
Beef Plan/Clip/AOBKerry farmers are being urged to attend a national protest in Dublin about the controversial Mercosur deal.The Beef Plan Movement will gather outside...
Tralee businessman not confident Judicial Council Bill will help reduce insurance premiums
A Tralee businessman is not confident that the Judicial Council Bill will help reduce insurance premiums.Chair of the Aqua Dome, Denis Reen has been...
Kerry TD claims Brexit remains the biggest threat to our economy
A Kerry TD says Brexit remains the biggest threat to our economy.Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is warning that the government must ensure the...
KerrySciTech Podcast – June 4th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.Head...
In Business – June 4th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Majella Duignan of Nutrifit for Women, Tralee; IT Tralee’s TJ O’Connor and Mai Harris of the Brandon Hotel...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.