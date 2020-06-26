Agritime – June 25th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Innovation across the generations is the theme this week on Agritime. Aisling O’Brien meets the award-winning brothers from Abbeyfeale who aim to bring their handling crate for sheep to customers around the world. She also discusses ways to cutting electricity consumption on farms with an energy ambassador and dairy farmer from west Kerry. There’s also prices from factories and marts and important GLAS and TAMS deadlines too.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR