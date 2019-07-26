Agritime – July 25th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien speaks to a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council which is recommending a significant reduction in the beef herd, the pros and cons of once-a-day milking, the findings of the TB forum are not getting the backing of the IFA and managing a new reseed is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR