Aisling O’Brien speaks to a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council which is recommending a significant reduction in the beef herd, the pros and cons of once-a-day milking, the findings of the TB forum are not getting the backing of the IFA and managing a new reseed is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot
Calls for bodies with planning powers to validate identities of those objecting to planning...
Kerry County Council should be required to validate the identities of those objecting to planning applications.That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mike O’Shea, who...
Growth in number of businesses registered for Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2019
There’s been a growth in the number of businesses registered for the Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2019.Eighteen (18) Kerry companies are taking part in the...
Kerry childcare expert calls for changes to procedures for those who breach regulations
A Kerry childcare expert says procedures around the regulation of facilities need to change.Gardai are carrying out a criminal investigation into the Hyde and...
In Business – July 25th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/inbus25july19.mp3Killarney company Portable Medical Technology has teamed up with a pharma giant after winning a Lebanese innovation competition – Mary hears from Eoin O'Carroll...
Agritime – July 25th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/agritime25JulyMP3.mp3Aisling O'Brien speaks to a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council which is recommending a significant reduction in the beef herd, the pros...
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 25th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.Dina...