Agritime – July 23rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien meets Super Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett. She will also discuss questions around the CAP budget and the landmark Revenue Kerry Co-Op patronage share ruling. Aisling also speaks with a survivor of a farm accident and the farm advice slot includes sward management and the importance of potash.

