Agritime – January 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On Agritime this week Aisling O’Brien speaks with the ICMSA President about Brexit and why he believes the quality of dairy calves has improved. She also hears how COVID-19 impacted on land sales and she meets a pair of Killarney students whose project on vertical farming made the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition finals. There is also an update on the Pearl Mussel Project.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR