Kerry’s newest millionaire makes contact with National Lottery
Kerry’s newest millionaire has made contact with the National Lottery.The winner of Tuesday’s Daily Millions, who bought their ticket in Kelly's Londis Store, Milltown,...
Gardaí warning of automated scam targeting people in Cork and Kerry
Gardaí are warning of an automated telephone scam targeting people in Cork and Kerry.The Garda Press Office says a large number of people in...
Wind and rain warnings issued for tomorrow morning countrywide
Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.The alert for Donegal and Mayo will come into effect at...
The Heat Doctor – February 7th, 2020
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh was in studio to answer your questions as to how best heat your...
The Frog Survey – February 7th, 2020
Tristram Whyte of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council wants your help in registering the number of frogs that have been sighted. You can email your...
Call from the Dáil – February 7th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses what could be the likely outcome of tomorrow’s general election.