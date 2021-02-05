Agritime – February 4th, 2021

On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien speaks to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue about a range of issues including his desire to stabilise cattle numbers and the new REPS pilot scheme. She hears about the latest development with the BEAM scheme. There’s also prices from factories and marts, a recap on a recent webinar on TB and as calving season gets underway there’s tips on colostrum use too.
Kerry records its lowest number of daily Covid cases in over six weeks
Kerry has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid 19 cases in over six weeks.Just seven from Kerry were included in the 1,047 news...
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse centre manager calls for wider conversation on stalking
We need to have a wider conversation in society about harassment and stalking.That's according to manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera...
Council taking legal action to remove Healy-Rae signs
Kerry County Council is taking legal action to remove images in Kilgarvan of TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.The council is seeking orders under the...
New Anti-Racism Laws Urgently Needed – February 5th, 2021
Perry Ogden is the chair of Sport Against Racism Ireland. He was speaking following the decision at Tralee District Court not to give a...
The Heat Doctor – February 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...
No COVID-19 Support for Kerry Business – February 5th, 2021
Thomas Ashe’s business is T&J Ashe of Dingle. The business doesn’t qualify for support under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) because of the...