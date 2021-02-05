Agritime – February 4th, 2021

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien speaks to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue about a range of issues including his desire to stabilise cattle numbers and the new REPS pilot scheme. She hears about the latest development with the BEAM scheme. There’s also prices from factories and marts, a recap on a recent webinar on TB and as calving season gets underway there’s tips on colostrum use too.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR