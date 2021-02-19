Agritime – February 18th, 2021

On Agritime this week, Aisling O’Brien is joined by outgoing Chair of Kerry IFA Pat O’Driscoll who speaks about his past four years in the role, the potential Kerry Co-op bid and more. Also tonight, a report from the IFA online meeting on the future of Kerry Agribusiness. There’s cattle and sheep prices and advice for derogation farmers. Aisling also hears more about the concept of mob grazing on our uplands.