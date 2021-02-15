Agritime – February 11th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien hears a call for farmers on designated land to be included in the new REPS pilot scheme. She discusses the issue of loose dogs on farmland. Aisling hears about pressure on beef prices and badger control as part of the TB eradication programme. There are nutrition tips for cows in early lactation. Aisling also catches up with Gerry and David O’Mahony

