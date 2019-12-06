Solicitor confirms Kerry county councillor has lodged appeal against conviction
Kerry county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has lodged an appeal against his conviction for assault.That’s according to solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represents the Independent councillor,...
KCC Severe Weather Management Team advise public to heed storm warnings
People in Kerry are being urged to heed advice and information being given by Met Eireann about Storm Atiyah.The forecaster has issued a status...
€4 million Dingle Relief Road officially opened
A relief road in Dingle costing almost €4 million was officially opened earlier.The 780-metre road, which runs parallel to Main Street, is the fourth...
The Heat Doctor – December 6th, 2019
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh, answers your questions on home heating, energy conservation and how to access grants...