Agritime – December 14th, 2018

Almost 180 patients on University Hospital Kerry’s orthopaedic waiting list
Almost 180 patients are on University Hospital Kerry's orthopaedic waiting list.The figure was revealed following a parliamentary question from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.Health...
28 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Plan to alleviate traffic congestion in Killarney to be in place early in 2019
Plans to alleviate heavy traffic congestion in Killarney will be put in place early in 2019.Traffic chaos is the biggest problem faced by the...
The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018
Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members...
From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday. The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish...
Call from the Dáil – December 14th, 2018
John Downing, political editor of the Irish Independent, looks at the week when events in Westminster cast a shadow over politics here.