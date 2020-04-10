Man dies in Killarney fall
A man has died as a result of a fall in Killarney.The incident happened near the Whitebridge area of the town at 2 o'clock...
South/South West Hospital Group asks us to stay at home this Easter
The South/South West Hospital Group is appealing to us all to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.Staff and management at the hospital...
Debenhams staff in Tralee shocked and disappointed by closure of store
A union representative says staff at Debenhams in Tralee were left shocked and disappointed at the decision to close the store permanently.Yesterday, Debenhams announced...
In Business – April 9th, 2020
This week, Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME gave his reaction to the extra supports announced this week for businesses. It’s more important than ever...
Coronavirus Highlights Ignorance of the Self-Entitled – April 10th, 2020
Mary got in touch to highlight how the coronavirus has shown it is the people who have the most that seem to be disobeying...