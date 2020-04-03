Calls for Kerry TD to apologise for comments regarding Chinese
A Kerry TD is being called on to apologise for comments he made regarding the Chinese and the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.Independent Deputy...
Son of anti-apartheid campaigner pays tribute to Kerry priest
The son of an anti-apartheid campaigner has paid tribute to a Kerry priest who helped his father escape the South African regime in 1977.The...
Management of UHK ask fundraisers or donors to connect with Feed the Heroes
Management of University Hospital Kerry are asking groups or people willing to fundraise or donate to link in with Feed the Heroes.The campaign was...
The Heat Doctor – April 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh was on the line to answer your questions as to how best heat...
How a Listowel Priest Helped Dismantle Apartheid in South Africa – April 3rd, 2020
Treasa Murphy speaks to Dillion Woods, the son of anti-apartheid activist Donald Woods, whose escape from South Africa was told in the film Cry...
Call from the Dáil – April 3rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses the ongoing Seanad election results, the Labour party leadership battle and the latest on government formation as Fianna Fáil and Fine...