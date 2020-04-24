Kerry TD stands over call to remove all residents of Caherciveen direct provision centre
A Kerry TD is standing over his call for all of the residents of a direct provision centre in Caherciveen to be moved out...
Call for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to prioritise Shannon LNG in government talks
A North Kerry councillor has written to all Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs appealing for them to prioritise the Shannon LNG project in...
€645,000 paid out to farmers in first year of pearl mussel project
€645,000 was paid out to farmers taking part in a conservation project in its first year.Last year, over 200 Kerry farmers took part in...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 24th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
In Business – April 23rd, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Reilly, Network Manager at South Kerry Skillnet about new courses for businesses; Geraldine O’Sullivan, Kerry Volunteer Centre...