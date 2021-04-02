Agritime – April 1st, 2021

Aisling speaks with a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee about the Climate Action Bill. There’s pre-breeding tips for dairy farmers including sire selection and selecting the cows you want to breed replacements from. Tomas Burke has prices from factories and marts. And COVID-19 is set to see another year of agricultural shows cancelled.

