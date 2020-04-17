COVID-19 claims 44 more lives
44 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.8 more cases have been confirmed in Kerry.The latest daily update shows...
UHK’s COVID response shows rise in vacant beds
There are 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.The data was released by the HSE as...
Decision imminent on whether Irish summer courses to go ahead in West Kerry
A decision is imminent on whether Irish summer courses in West Kerry are to go ahead this year.Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne Teo, which delivers immersive...
Reconditioning old phones to help the elderly – April 17th, 2020
Una Thompson from Rathmore, whose three sons are busy reconditioning old phones, iPads and laptops for elderly people cocooning and in nursing homes so...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 17th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...