The Age of Bus Éireann’s Fleet in Kerry – May 21st, 2019

By
Admin
-

A listener contacted Radio Kerry News claiming that the newest buses operating in Kerry are 11 years old and that one bus had 1 million kilometres on its odometer. Fran McDonnell of SIPTU and Thomas O’Connor of the NBRU spoke to Jerry.

