Advice and ideas for anyone who is feeling fearful and stressed, and tips and tools to make the most of this extended period in our homes from Life and Body Confidence Coach Astrid Longhurst
Seven cases of coronavirus in Kerry
There are now seven cases of coronavirus in Kerry, a rise of one since Wednesday. That's according to official figures released by the Health Protection...
Dingle Distillery using facility to make alcohol hand sanitiser
The Dingle Distillery are using their facility to make alcohol hand sanitiser. The announcement comes in response to the high demand for Hand sanitiser in...
Vulnerable at risk amid claims some Kerry home helps not wearing gloves or protective...
It's claimed some home helps operating in Kerry are not using gloves or hand sanitizers, while tending to elderly and vulnerable people. Cllr Terry O'Brien...
A Message from the HSE Director of Public Health – March 20th, 2020
We can’t afford to get complacent about practising social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s the message from Dr...
No NCT Until Crisis is Over – March 20th, 2020
That’s the call being made by Labour TD Alan Kelly.