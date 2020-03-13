Vice president of the ASTI Anne Piggott, who is also a teacher in Pobal Scoil Inbher Sceine in Kenmare gives some advice on home schooling and what students, particularly exam students, can do so they don’t stress out while they’re off for the next couple of weeks.
University Hospital Kerry has capacity to deal with coronavirus
University Hospital Kerry has capacity to deal with coronavirus according to management.People in the county are being urged to play their part in curbing...
Bishop of Kerry says temporary cancellation of mass is tough, but necessary, decision
The Bishop of Kerry says the temporary cancellation of mass is a tough, but necessary, decision.The Diocese of Kerry says no public masses will...
No public Masses in Kerry until next Thursday
No public Masses will be celebrated in the Diocese of Kerry until next Thursday.The diocese has taken the measure in the context of the...
Kerry Mass Update – March 13th, 2020
No masses will be celebrated in Kerry this weekend. Bishop Ray Browne tells us all we need to know.
Advice On Home Schooling – March 13th, 2020
Vice president of the ASTI Anne Piggott, who is also a teacher in Pobal Scoil Inbher Sceine in Kenmare gives some advice on home...
Call from the Dáil – March 13th, 2020
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan